Chicago crime: Girl, 17, stabbed 20-year-old woman in Englewood, police say
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman on the city’s South Side on Friday evening.
The 17-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
Police said the teen was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 20-year-old woman in the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street in Englewood a little before 6 p.m.
Police did not identify the suspect as she was underage at the time of the alleged incident.
No further details were given.