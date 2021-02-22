Teen girl dies in Englewood hit-and-run crash

A teenage girl died in a hit-and-run crash that also injured three adults Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

Police arrested two suspects, one of whom was armed, in connection to the incident that unfolded shortly before noon in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

Two males southbound in an SUV on Racine drove through a red light and struck a Jeep in the intersection with 74th Street, police said.

The SUV lost control and hit the 18-year-old girl, police said. She died later at a hospital.

Three adults in the Jeep had minor injuries and went to St. Bernard Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

The two males in the SUV were arrested after running from the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the 18-year-old girl.