Teen girl kidnapped at knifepoint in Chicago, police say

Police are looking for two men suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl Friday in Austin on the West Side.

Between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., she was walking southbound on Laramie Avenue from Potomac Avenue when she was approached by two men in a gray four-door van, Chicago police said. The driver got out and forced her into the van at knifepoint.

Inside the vehicle, the passenger exposed himself and requested oral sex from her, but she refused, police said. The driver took her to a nearby location, and she was able to escape.

Both the driver and passenger were described as men between 40 and 50 years old with black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.