Teen girl killed in Gage Park shooting: police

article

A teenage girl was shot to death Thursday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The girl, 16, was in an alley about 7:07 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the girl.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

