Teen girl missing from Little Village

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Dora Rivera was last seen Nov. 30 in the 2300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Rivera is known to frequent the areas near 24th Street and Drake Avenue; 27th Street and Homan Avenue; and 53rd and Troy Streets, police said.

She is 5-foot-2 and may be wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with writing on the right arm sleeve, blue shorts, mismatched socks, and black and gold Nike Air Force slippers, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.