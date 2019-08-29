Teen girl missing from Little Village may need medical attention

article

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Yulissa Chavez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the 4000 block of West 24th Place, according to Chicago police.

Chavez, who is 5-feet-7, was wearing a black jacket, blue skirt and black shoes, police said. She may possibly be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.