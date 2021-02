A 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6:21 a.m., they were in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the hand while the woman was shot in the mouth, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Four detectives are investigating.