Teen injured in shooting near Bud Billiken Parade route: Chicago PD

An argument turned into a shooting not far from the Bud Billiken Parade route in Bronzeville, leaving a teen wounded, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of S. King Drive.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a man, were arguing when the situation escalated. Chicago police said the man pulled a gun and fired shots at the teen.

The teen sustained a graze wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police have arrested the shooter and two firearms were recovered.

The parade route stretched two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive into Washington Park, according to the parade's website.

Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.