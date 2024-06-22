Teen killed after argument leads to shooting on South Side: police

An argument that turned into a shooting has left a teen dead and a suspect on the run on the city's South Side.

The incident happened at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of S. Racine.

A 16-year-old boy was arguing with the suspect when the situation escalated. The suspect pulled a gun and shot multiple times at the teen, according to Chicago police.

The teen was struck by the gunfire in his chest and legs, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.