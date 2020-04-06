Teen killed in expressway crash on Near West Side

A 14-year-old boy was killed when two vehicles collided Sunday on Interstate 290 on the Near West Side.

About 12:55 a.m., a 19-year-old man driving a block 2008 Pontiac struck the rear of a 2017 white Cadillac in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Paulina Street, Illinois State police said.

Hector Cortez Tatia, who was in the Pontiac, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Little Village. The driver and 17-year-old boy in the vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old man driving the Cadillac suffered non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Damen Avenue for more than three hours as authorities investigated, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.