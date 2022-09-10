Teen last seen in Chicago Lawn area, reported missing

article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday.

Jazmin Guadarrama was last seen in the 6200 block of South Richmond Street in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Police categorize her as a high risk missing juvenile. Guadarrama is Hispanic, 5', 96 lbs., with black air and brown eyes.

She frequents Marquette Road.

If anyone has any information or has seen this girl, contact Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380.