Teen mom, baby son have been missing for more than a month in Chicago
article
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for a missing teenage mom and her baby son, who vanished more than a month ago.
Taliyah McClinton, 16, was last seen on July 16 with her son, Amir James, who was in a gray stroller.
McClinton left her home in Fuller Park and vanished.
McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants and black and gray sandals. She is 5'4" and 130 pounds. She sometimes hangs out at the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9 on 131st Street.
If you have information, you can contact police at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
Advertisement