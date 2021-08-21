Expand / Collapse search

Teen mom, baby son have been missing for more than a month in Chicago

Published 
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for a missing teenage mom and her baby son, who vanished more than a month ago.

Taliyah McClinton, 16, was last seen on July 16 with her son, Amir James, who was in a gray stroller.

McClinton left her home in Fuller Park and vanished.

McClinton was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants and black and gray sandals. She is 5'4" and 130 pounds. She sometimes hangs out at the Altgeld Garden Homes, Block 9 on 131st Street.

If you have information, you can contact police at 312-747-8380 or call 911. 

