Teen reported missing after leaving school early, not returning home: police

A search is underway for a missing teen who left school early and never returned home, according to Chicago police.

Jonathan Montanez, 14, was last seen March 22, going to school at the Taft Freshman Campus in the 3500 block of N Octavia Avenue.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe he may be in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park or near Harlem and Irving Plaza.

Anyone with more information on Montanez's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD at 312-746-6554.