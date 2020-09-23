Teen rescued from Lisle house fire

A teenage boy was rescued from a fire Tuesday at a home in west suburban Lisle.

A Lisle police officer “broke through some barriers” to rescue the 14-year-old about 11:30 p.m. during a fire at a multi-unit home in the 2700 block of Wayfair Avenue, according to Lisle Trustee Sara Sadat.

The boy and the police officer were hospitalized following the incident, Sadat said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Lisle police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Sadat said that no other injuries were reported.

