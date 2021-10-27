Teen seriously wounded after being stabbed with scissors on downtown Red Line platform

A teenager was attacked and stabbed after getting into an argument with two people Wednesday morning on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

The 17-year-old was on the platform around 1:26 a.m. in the 200 block of South State Street when he got into an argument with a man and a woman, police said.

The man began chasing the teenager and hitting him with a broom while the woman stabbed him in the leg with scissors, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The teen was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.