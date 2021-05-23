Teen shot 5 times outside restaurant in South Loop

A teen was shot outside a restaurant early Sunday in South Loop.

About 1:25 a.m., the 18-year-old man was standing outside a restaurant in the first block of East Cermak Road when three people in a dark-colored SUV began shooting in his direction, Chicago police said.

He suffered five gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He told officers the SUV circled the block several times before people inside began shooting, according to police.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.