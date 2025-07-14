Teen shot while riding ATV on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm while riding an ATV Sunday on the South Side. The shooter fired multiple rounds before leaving the area; no one is in custody. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.



A teen boy was shot while riding an ATV Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Sangamon Avenue.

Chicago police said a 17-year-old boy was riding an ATV when someone fired several gunshots in his direction.

The boy was hit in his right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police also said a vehicle in the area was damaged by gunfire.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.