A 16-year-old boy was shot in Back of the Yards Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of South Hermitage.

According to Chicago police, the teen was near the street just after 2 p.m. when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital initially in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.