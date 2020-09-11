Teen shot in leg near Chinatown Red Line station

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting Friday near the Cermak Red Line station in Chinatown on the Near South Side.

The 16-year-old told investigators he couldn’t remember where he was or what he was doing when he saw a black SUV approached and heard gunshots at 3:08 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the leg and ran into the train station in the 100 block of West Cermak Road to get help, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.