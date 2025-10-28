Teen shot in legs during North Side attempted robbery, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the legs during an attempted armed robbery Monday evening in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Glenlake Avenue, police said.
The teen was in an alley when two people approached him and tried to take his belongings. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the teen in the legs.
The victim took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.