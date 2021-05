A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday on the Far South Side.

About 5:12 p.m., he was in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and groin area, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.