Teen shot opening his front door in Cook County

A 17-year-old boy was shot while opening his front door in the southwest suburbs Friday night.

Police say the victim was at his residence in the 9700 block of South Merrill Lane just west of South Kedzie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The victim opened the front door and was hit by gunfire.

He was shot in the upper thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.