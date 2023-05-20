Teen shot sitting in back seat of car in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Little Village Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was in the back seat of a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 2:20 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital by the driver of the car he was in.

He's listed in good condition.

The shooter hasn't been caught. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.