An 18-year-old man was shot while driving through an alley on the Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot at.

The victim was hit in the right leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in god condition.

Area two detectives are investigating.