Teen shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:37AM
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Perry.

At about 10 p.m., the teen was walking when a male approached on foot and fired shots, striking him in the left leg. 

The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a citizen and is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives continue to investigate. 

 