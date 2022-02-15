Teen struck mom in head with brick, stole SUV and caused fatal crash in Gary: police

A 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted his mother, stole her SUV and caused a fatal crash in Gary Tuesday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., Gary police requested the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East 39th Avenue and Georgia Street.

During a preliminary investigation, authorities believe a Chevy SUV was traveling north on Georgia Street at a high rate of speed when it struck the door of a westbound Hyundai Elantra wagon near the intersection.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a Chicago hospital.

Police believe the teen struck his mother in the head with a brick during a domestic disturbance before driving off in her SUV.

The incident remains under investigation.