Teen whose violent arrest in Oak Lawn went viral officially charged in incident

A 17-year-old boy whose arrest in the south suburbs last week went viral on social media was released from the hospital Monday and immediately taken into custody by the Oak Lawn Police Department.

On July 27, 2022, Hadi Abuatelah was in a vehicle that was pulled over after officers smelled "burnt cannabis" emanating from the car. Police dashcam video shows Abuatelah run from officers right when a cop was about to pat him down.

Oak Lawn cops eventually caught up to Abuatelah and while taking him into custody, repeatedly punched the teenage suspect. Police say Abuatelah had a handgun on him and was reaching for it while resisting arrest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Family of Abuatelah say the teen suffered a broken nose, bruising throughout his body and bleeding near his brain, and was hospitalized as a result.

On Monday, police say Abuatelah was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center and transported to the Oak Lawn Police Department lockup.

The teen has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of cannabis. Abuatelah was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center for a court hearing.

The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun.

The Arab American Action Network (AAAN) is asking supporters of Abuatelah to call the Oak Lawn Police Department to demand that Chief Daniel Vittorio immediately release Abuatelah into the custody of his parents.