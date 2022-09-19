Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

He entered Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The teen had already been discharged when officers arrived at the hospital, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.