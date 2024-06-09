Teen and woman hospitalized after Far South Side shooting, suspects at large: police

A shooting on the city's Far South Side has left a teen and a woman hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11800 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached them and the people inside fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, struck in his right leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital. Police said he is in fair condition.

A 55-year-old woman was also shot in the right leg. She was taken to Christ Hospital and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspects. The investigation continues.