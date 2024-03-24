Teen wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A teen is in the hospital after being shot by someone in a vehicle in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of W. Wilcox.

Chicago police say a 14-year-old male was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a vehicle.

Someone inside the car pulled a gun and fired shots, striking the teen in the arm, CPD says.

The teen took himself to Stroger Hospital for treatment. At last check, he is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.