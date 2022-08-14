Teenage boy shot, killed on Chicago's South Side

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:05 p.m., the teenage victim was near the sidewalk in the 13100 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood when gunfire rang out.

The boy was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.