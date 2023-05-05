Teenage sneakerhead creates massive convention in Schaumburg

Thousands of people are expected in Schaumburg this weekend for a big sneaker convention organized by a suburban teenager.

Huntley High School senior Parker Schuring says he's been into sneakers since he was 12-years-old.

He started SnkrFest a few years ago inside a church in Naperville. Now his events attract hundreds of vendors and 6,000 to 7,000 people.

"What to expect is, I mean a bunch of shoes, every size from 3 youth to size 18. Definitely the best part of the event is to get to negotiate and get better prices in the market and really get to see the shoes in person," Schuring said.

SnkrFest is scheduled for Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center starting at noon.