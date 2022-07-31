Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the knee, and the younger man was shot in the leg and knee, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.