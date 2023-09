A teenager was charged with robbing a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Stony Island Park.

Chicago police arrested a 16-year-old boy at 12:12 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery that took place earlier in the day.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of East 87th Street.

He was charged with a felony count of robbery with a firearm.

The teen was scheduled to appear in bond court today.