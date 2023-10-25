Teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting outside Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside a gas station in Roseland last month.
Chicago police arrested the teenager on Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.
He was charged with murder after a 29-year-old was shot to death on Sept. 15 in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.
The victim was shot in the abdomen at 4:21 p.m. He was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.
He was scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Wednesday.
Along with murder he was charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.