Teenager charged in West Side armed robbery

A 17-year-old was charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened last month in North Lawndale.

Police say the teenager was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday morning in the 1300 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

He was identified as the person who robbed a 21-year-old man in the same block on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

The boy faces one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.