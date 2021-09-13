Expand / Collapse search

Teenager charged with carjacking in Little Village after he is allegedly found in the victim's car

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago woman, 70, killed in suspected carjacking

In what appears to be a botched carjacking, the men begin shooting into Yvonne Ruzich’s car as she speeds away. The gunmen chased her down and shot her five more times before fleeing the scene.

CHICAGO -  A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a carjacking in Little Village.

Prosecutors said that he took a car by force from a 40-year-old man on Saturday night on West 26th Street near Kedvale.

Chicago police said that they found the suspect inside the victim's car.

He is facing felony vehicular hijacking charges.

Carjacking is a huge problem in Chicago. They more than doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP