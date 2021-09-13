Teenager charged with carjacking in Little Village after he is allegedly found in the victim's car

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a carjacking in Little Village.

Prosecutors said that he took a car by force from a 40-year-old man on Saturday night on West 26th Street near Kedvale.

Chicago police said that they found the suspect inside the victim's car.

He is facing felony vehicular hijacking charges.

Carjacking is a huge problem in Chicago. They more than doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.

