Teenager fatally struck by train in Plainfield: police

A teenager from Plainfield was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening in the southwest suburb.

The male was hit about 7:30 p.m. on the CN Railway tracks near the area of 135th Street east of Route 30, Plainfield police said.

Officers arrived and found him near the tracks with major injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Will County coroner’s office removed the body, police said.

Both 135th and 127th streets were closed between Rt. 30 and Van Dyke Road for about three hours because the train was stopped, police said. The roadways have since been opened.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant McQuaid at 815-267-7209 or Detective Kaminski at 815-267-7214.