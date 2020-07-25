Teenager grazed in Morgan Park shooting

A teenage boy was grazed in a shooting Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The boy, 17, was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

