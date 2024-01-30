Teenager hit by gunfire while taking out the trash on Chicago's West Side

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound while taking out the trash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue at 9:50 p.m. when it happened.

He told officers that he was in the alley taking out the trash when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.