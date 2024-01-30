Expand / Collapse search

Teenager hit by gunfire while taking out the trash on Chicago's West Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Austin
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound while taking out the trash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday night. 

Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue at 9:50 p.m. when it happened. 

He told officers that he was in the alley taking out the trash when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him. 

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head. 

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 