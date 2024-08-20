Teenager killed in West Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday evening on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

The teen was driving westbound when a truck approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the left shoulder. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

As of Monday night, no one was in custody, and detectives from Area Four unit were investigating.