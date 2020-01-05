Teenager missing from South Side since September has been located

article

A teen missing since September and was last seen in Washington Park on the South Side has been located.

Kenneth Williams, 17, was last seen Sept. 16 in the 6000 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored jeans and black and yellow “Air Max” gym shoes.

Police canceled the alert about 5:20 p.m., saying he had been located.