Teenager shot during attempted robbery in Grand Crossing

A teenager was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Wednesday.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking on the sidewalk on South Stony Island Avenue near 72nd Street when someone in a Black Range Rover approached and demanded his belongings, according to police.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. The male offender pointed a handgun at the victim and fired two shots from inside the vehicle.

The victim ran. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper left knee and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The shooter got away. Area One detectives are investigating.