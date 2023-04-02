Teenager wounded in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

A 17-year-old by was hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Little Italy early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road just after 1 a.m. when he was shot.

A black SUV approached him and someone began shooting at him.

The victim's foot was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to University of Illinois Medical Center in good condition.

The shooter got away. Area Three detectives are investigating.