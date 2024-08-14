3 teens arrested for string of armed robberies on Chicago's NW Side

Three teenage boys were arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side in July.

The offenders, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were charged with a combined total of 21 felony counts of armed robbery.

According to police, the robberies began at 6:26 pm in the 1000 block of North Oakley on July 14, targeting two women ages 24 and 25. Less than half an hour later, at 6:49 p.m., another robbery occurred in the 2100 block of North Oakley, with a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man falling victim.

The crime spree continued at 7:00 p.m. in the 500 block of West Lyndale, where a 15-year-old girl was robbed. The final robbery occurred just five minutes later in the 5500 block of West Drummond, targeting a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

They were not identified because they are minors.