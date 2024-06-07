4 teens arrested in Ukrainian Village robbery

Four teens were arrested after robbing a man Thursday evening in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

According to police, the group implied they had a weapon and stole property from a 24-year-old man around 5:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Honore Street.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate the teens, ages 16 and 17, who were placed into custody in the 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue.

The teens were also charged in connection to the attempted robbery of a 32-year-old man that occurred about 10 minutes earlier in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street, police said.

Each teen was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted robbery, both felonies. One of the 17-year-old boys was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years old.

No additional information was provided.