Teens battling cancer get VIP treatment at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is just two days away and dreams are coming true for two teenagers battling cancer.

Make-A-Wish and Vivid Seats partnered up to roll out the red carpet for those well-deserving guests all weekend long.

Cole Schanda, a 13-year-old boy from Florida, and Zavannah Lara, a 16-year-old girl from California, are both undergoing intense treatment for Leukemia.

On Tuesday, Vivid Seats and Make-A-Wish welcomed them to Chicago and gave them four-day VIP passes to the mega music festival.

Their fun-filled weekend starts with a welcome party that comes with all the fixings.

They'll both be given goodie bags and a welcome parade of posters before an official ticket presentation.

Both teens say music has helped them through some of their most difficult days of battling cancer.

"We've got it set up to give them a warm Chicago welcome. We've got it ready to get them all pumped up for Lollapalooza!" said Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia. "We've got glam stations here, swag stations, hot dogs, you'll feel the energy from the team around here to make it a magical experience for our special guests today."

Along with their tickets, Schanda and Lara will be given premium viewing and access to lounges, food, beverages and other fun goodies.

Gates to Lollapalooza open Thursday at 11 a.m.