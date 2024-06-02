Expand / Collapse search

Teens charged in Fernwood armed robberies

By Will Hager
Published  June 2, 2024 9:08am CDT
Fernwood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies Saturday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The teens, 15 and 16, allegedly stole property from two men at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the teens were arrested in the first block of West 103rd Place. They were each charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.