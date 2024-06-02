Teens charged in Fernwood armed robberies

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies Saturday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The teens, 15 and 16, allegedly stole property from two men at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the teens were arrested in the first block of West 103rd Place. They were each charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.