Teens charged in armed carjacking in Gresham

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 17-year-olds were identified as the people who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street, police said.

Officers saw the stolen car in traffic less than hour later and took the pair into custody around 11:22 a.m. in the 800 block of 76th Street, police said. Weapons and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

Both teens were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun/automatic weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The other teen faces a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized possession or storage of weapons.

They are due in juvenile court Tuesday.