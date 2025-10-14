Teens charged with robbing man at knifepoint on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were charged in connection with an armed robbery Monday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The teens, 16 and 17, allegedly held up a 34-year-old man at knifepoint around 9:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 41st Street, according to Chicago police.
They were arrested minutes later in the 4000 block of South Francisco Avenue. Each teen was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The teens have not been identified because they are minors.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.